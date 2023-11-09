Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $475,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amcor by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Amcor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amcor stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 469,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

