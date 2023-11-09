Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $482,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Global Payments by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.85.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.78. 404,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

