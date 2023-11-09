Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $511,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.21. 135,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.