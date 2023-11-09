Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $538,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9,259.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,720,184 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1 %

BBY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.85. 235,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,581. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.68 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

