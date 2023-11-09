Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 3,892 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 139.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.84. The company had a trading volume of 936,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,175. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.20.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.