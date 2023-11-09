Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 210.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $408.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $419.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.