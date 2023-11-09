Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $713,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $705,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 180,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.60. 351,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,048. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,143.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

