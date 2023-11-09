Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,082 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,168,000 after buying an additional 5,715,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $333,749,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

PLD stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.86. 286,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,178. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.27.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.