MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $149-$153 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.60 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

