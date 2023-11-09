Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.07. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Magnite shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 312,816 shares.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,444 shares of company stock valued at $449,210 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnite by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Magnite by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 34,930 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $999.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 38.65%.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

