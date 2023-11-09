Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.07. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Magnite shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 312,816 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,444 shares of company stock valued at $449,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Magnite by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 35.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $999.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.23.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

