Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Michael F. Lombardi Acquires 14,883 Shares

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $141,537.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

MGYR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Institutional Trading of Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGYR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

