Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Director Michael F. Lombardi Acquires 14,883 Shares

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $141,537.33. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,851.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance
MGYR opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.
Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.00%.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
