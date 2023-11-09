Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 126.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$22.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.50.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.64 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 65.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.5988701 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.