Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Lowered to $7.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.59. 1,485,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,692. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of -0.11. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 97,363.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,619,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,293,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400,541 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,305,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,233,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 126,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,240,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

