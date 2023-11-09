Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) CEO Purchases $131,192.00 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,328.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,470.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,418.13. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,531.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Markel Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

