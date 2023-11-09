MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.07. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 17,444 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

MarketWise Trading Down 6.6 %

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,227,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,227,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,085 shares of company stock valued at $86,006 and have sold 172,547 shares valued at $239,095. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketWise by 1.5% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MarketWise by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,096 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,285,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MarketWise by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,217 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 77.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

