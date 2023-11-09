Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 197 ($2.43) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.43 ($2.61).
In related news, insider Fiona Dawson acquired 9,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.20 ($24,546.60). Insiders purchased 9,282 shares of company stock worth $2,033,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
