Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 8.6 %

About Marks and Spencer Group

Shares of MAKSY opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

