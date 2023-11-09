Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $451.86 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.