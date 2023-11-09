Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,046,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,191,103.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92.

On Friday, November 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20.

On Monday, August 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24.

On Thursday, August 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $389.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $365.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $315.15 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

