Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.93, for a total transaction of $48,556,168.88.

On Friday, November 3rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20.

On Monday, August 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total transaction of $50,060,928.24.

On Thursday, August 10th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $389.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $315.15 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $365.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after acquiring an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.