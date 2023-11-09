MaxCyte’s (MXCT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

MaxCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ MXCT opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. MaxCyte has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $346.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.84.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 80.22%. On average, research analysts expect that MaxCyte will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MaxCyte by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

