MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:MKP traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$15.72. 8,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,294. The stock has a market capitalization of C$551.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.87. MCAN Mortgage has a 12 month low of C$14.12 and a 12 month high of C$16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.89.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MCAN Mortgage from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

