McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.66.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $267.39. 647,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,423. The company has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

