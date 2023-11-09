McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 767,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,191. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

