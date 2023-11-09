McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,101 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 7.0% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.87. 4,094,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.