McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $846,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.04. 33,322,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,456,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $680.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

