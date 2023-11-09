McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $3,305,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.96. 219,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,519. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

