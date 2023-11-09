MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.15

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 71323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 393.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

