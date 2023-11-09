MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.91.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 98,059.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,237 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

