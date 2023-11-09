Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 2.0% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 1.3 %

MDT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.78. 2,114,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.88. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.