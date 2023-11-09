Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $8.54. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 857,982 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.