Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers Sells 21,157 Shares of Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 21,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $671,734.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,134.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.23. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $33.58.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.