Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Position Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Meritage Homes worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 61.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 36.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 90.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH opened at $133.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.