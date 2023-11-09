Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 240.16% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.
NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 130,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,933. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,665,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 678,800 shares in the last quarter.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
