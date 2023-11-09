Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 240.16% and a negative net margin of 482.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.29. 130,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,933. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mersana Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,059,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,665,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 678,800 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSN

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.