Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,325. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $322.39. 5,206,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,456,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

