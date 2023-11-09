MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

