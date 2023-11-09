Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,038.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,082.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1,236.27. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,447.67.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

