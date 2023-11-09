MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Briefing.com reports. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.65 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.