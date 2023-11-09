MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Down to $423.28

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $423.28, but opened at $406.16. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $393.52, with a volume of 24,774 shares traded.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

