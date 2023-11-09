MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 467,918 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 756,684 shares.The stock last traded at $519.00 and had previously closed at $474.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $513.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.80.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 410.47 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.51, for a total value of $323,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $1,570,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 88 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.