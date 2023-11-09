Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MSBIP)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MSBIP stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.
Midland States Bancorp Company Profile
