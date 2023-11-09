Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 14,330 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $50,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.5 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $460.60 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $549.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.26 and its 200 day moving average is $448.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

