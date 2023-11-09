Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,193 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of AON worth $55,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in AON by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $327.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.82 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.04 and its 200-day moving average is $326.85. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

