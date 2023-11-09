Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.10% of Roper Technologies worth $52,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $511.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.65. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.90 and a twelve month high of $513.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,436 shares of company stock worth $2,217,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

