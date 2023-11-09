Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 14,991 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 904,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of American International Group worth $52,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in American International Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

