Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,524 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $43,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,809 shares of company stock worth $7,445,764. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $973.70 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $980.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $926.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $931.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

