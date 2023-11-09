Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 21,533 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,133,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $51,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.20 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

