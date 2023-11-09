Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 49,254 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 478,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,254 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $54,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.21 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

