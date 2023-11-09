Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.29% of Nordson worth $40,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 461.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nordson by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $221.62 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $253.40. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day moving average of $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.